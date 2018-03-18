World Book Day has happy ending at King’s Lynn school

It was a case of better late than never at Lynn’s Howard Junior School this week as pupils and staff held their re-scheduled World Book Day event.

An array of costumes depicting classic characters was on show for the annual celebration of all things literary on Wednesday.

The celebration had to be postponed earlier this month when heavy snowfall forced it and other schools to close.

Activities during the day included a costume parade and readathon, plus lessons focusing on their favourite authors. Youngsters also received books and certificates to mark their success. Picture: submitted