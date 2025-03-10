A revamp of a village hall and the creation of a school’s new theatre could soon get under way after a council awarded £350,000 in funding.

West Norfolk Council has granted the cash for schemes in Stoke Ferry and at Springwood High School in Lynn, which has been generated through new housing developments.

Other projects include a bid to create a £58,758 community orchard in South Lynn, while £57,109 has also been granted to the West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled Association, a charity offering horse riding lessons.

Stoke Ferry Village Hall will benefit from the funding. Picture: Google Maps

Nearly £150,000 has been granted to Stoke Ferry’s village hall to refurbish the building, which will replace the roof and make energy efficiency changes.

Springwood High School has been given £100,000 to construct a community theatre, which it says will deliver a world-class facility suitable for major amateur and professional productions.

The cash has been generated through contributions from housing developers for local projects, known as a community infrastructure levy.

Cabinet members at the borough council agreed to fund the projects at a meeting last week.