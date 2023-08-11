Home   News   Article

FIFA Women’s World Cup quarter-final between England and Colombia to be shown on big screen in King’s Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 17:22, 11 August 2023

Residents are invited to watch England play in the FIFA Women’s World Cup quarter-final match as it is shown on a big screen in Lynn tomorrow.

The screen, in the Tuesday Market Place, will be showing England vs Colombia on Saturday.

Kick-off for the quarter-final match is at 11.30am, and people are urged to get their seats early to enjoy the action.

A big screen will be up on the Tuesday Market Place for residents to watch the England vs Colombia quarter-final
Refreshments will be on offer from Temper and Glaze during the game, at half time and at full time.

