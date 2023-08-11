Residents are invited to watch England play in the FIFA Women’s World Cup quarter-final match as it is shown on a big screen in Lynn tomorrow.

The screen, in the Tuesday Market Place, will be showing England vs Colombia on Saturday.

Kick-off for the quarter-final match is at 11.30am, and people are urged to get their seats early to enjoy the action.

Refreshments will be on offer from Temper and Glaze during the game, at half time and at full time.