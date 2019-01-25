World War One graffiti inspires new trail in King's Lynn

A new trail inspired by soldiers’ graffiti found on the tower of King’s Lynn Library has been officially launched.

The Graffiti Trail, which is the culmination of First World War remembrance project Scars of War, was launched at Lynn town hall by borough mayor Nick Daubney on Saturday.

The project involved six heritage and educational organisations – True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum, Stories of Lynn, the Custom House, Lynn Museum, St Nicholas’ Chapel and King’s Lynn Library – all of which are venues included in the trail.

Graffiti Trail launch at King's Lynn Town Hall on Saturday 19th January, by The Mayor of the Borough of Kingâs Lynn and West Norfolk, Cllr Nick Daubney followed by a Performance by the Marham Military Wives Choir...Launching the Graffiti Trail (LtoR), Lindsey Bavin (Manager of True's Yard Fisherfolk Museum King's Lynn), Rachael Williams (Stories of Lynn's Learning and Engagement Officer), The Mayor of the Borough of Kingâs Lynn and West Norfolk, Cllr Nick Daubney.. (6621713)

The trail encourages participants to follow a map and collect stamps, created by Rebecca Hearle, to win a prize.

Lindsey Bavin, museum manager at True’s Yard, said: “The Graffiti Trail is designed to enable members of the public to visit the memorials created and learn about historic graffiti which was the inspiration for the Scars of War project.

“At each venue they simply need to ask for the stamp and ink.

“Once they have collected all six stamps they will win prizes which have kindly been donated by the six venues, plus Discover King’s Lynn and KL.FM.”

Each of the venues has some historic graffiti as part of its archive, which was the inspiration for the creation of the modern graffiti to commemorate the First World War.

Saturday’s launch was followed by a performance by the Marham Military Wives Choir.

Ms Bavin added: “We asked the Marham Military Wives Choir to perform at the launch because throughout the Scars of War project we have wanted to focus on people and their stories.

“It is too easy to become overwhelmed by the statistics of war and lose sight of the individuals.

“The choir are a reminder of those who serve today and their families.

“When we say ‘Lest we forget’ it is important to remember not just those who have given their lives but those who continue to make sacrifices to protect our nation.”