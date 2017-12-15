World War Two evacuee donates three paintings to Nordelph Village Hall

An artist who was evacuated to Nordelph during World War Two has donated three watercolour paintings to the village hall.

Heinz Heisler, from Downham, presented two paintings of former Nordelph sights and one painting of the current village hall to committee members on Wednesday.

Committee member Susan Venn said: “The donation was out of the kindness of his heart. There was no reason for these donations other than a lovely, kind-hearted gesture.

“We were absolutely over the moon to receive these painting. We thought it was only going to be two, but then he also brought along the one of the village hall.”

Ms Venn said the two of the paintings depict Nordelph from the past and “the third painting is of inside the village hall, as it currently looks”.

“The paintings really brighten up our village hall. Before putting these up, we didn’t have anything on our walls. They were bare and now we have filled what was missing from our hall,” said Ms Venn.

“The donation was a total shock, but a wonderful surprise. It brought a tear to some of our eyes. They are exactly what we needed to brighten up our hall.”

Mr Heisler was evacuated to Nordelph during World War Two and Ms Venn says he loved the area so much that he now lives in Downham.

She added: “There is a woman in one of the paintings and we were trying to decide what to call her. In the end, we decided to call her after our bingo lady, Daphne, because she is the one who keeps us going. She is our tsar. The council has a tsar, but we have her as our tsar.”