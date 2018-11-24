World's first active reality adventure story REVEAL to launch in King's Lynn this weekend

The world’s first active reality adventure story is set to launch in Lynn this weekend, and residents will be tasked with cracking the code to REVEAL.

The story officially begins on Sunday, at the town’s Christmas lights switch-on in the Tuesday Market Place, where the first live performance took place as the first ‘episode’ in the box set.

REVEAL, which is a joint project between Cambridge-based arts organisation Collusion and West Norfolk Council, runs until January 4.

Actors from active reality adventure REVEAL. From left, Olly Westlake who plays Joe, Claire Lacey who plays Margaret of Antioch, Rebecca Banatvala who plays Maya and Tim Welton as Uncle Don. (5586827)

Producer and director Marcus Romer said Collusion has successfully worked with the authority on previous arts projects in Lynn.

He said: “It’s been really positive and they have been really supportive.

"The great thing is you have the infrastructure here, they don’t have the projectors in Cambridge, so that’s a real asset.”

Marcus described the project as a kind of 'advent calendar', with a further piece of information to be released every day from Monday to Saturday over the next four weeks.

He added: “We wanted to do something for the people of the town, and we’ve made it free and available for all. It’s some fun as well towards Christmas.”

Those taking part are invited to follow the story and use their mobile phones to discover clues and content each day.

Once all 24 codes, or characters, have been collected, they will make a sentence to "save King's Lynn". Email your answer to info@collusion.org.uk and you may end up on the hall of fame if you are one of the first 20 to solve it.

Although you can follow the story using a mobile phone, it is not essential and can be played without one.

The story, which follows a Syrian girl called Maya after she comes to Lynn, is family friendly and is suitable for ages seven and up.

Four more live performances, which last about 10 minutes, will take place every Sunday at 4pm.

If you miss a performance, you will be able to catch up online.

Marcus said: “We want people to collaborate and share ideas. Often with virtual reality you have got to wear a headset and cut yourself off from the world but we are making this social and interactive.”

A cross-disciplinary team of more than 30 people have been involved in the project.

Speaking to the four actors – Olly Westlake as Joe, Claire Lacey as patron saint of Lynn Margaret of Antioch, Rebecca Banatvala as Maya and Tim Welton as Uncle Don – ahead of the launch on Friday, they said they believe it will appeal to a wide range of people, and it has a kind of treasure hunt feel to it.

You can find out more by visiting RevealKL.com or the pop-up shop at 10 Norfolk Street which is open from midday to 4pm every day apart from bank holidays.