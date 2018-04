Detectives are investigating an attempted burglary in Gaywood during the early hours of Saturday.

Police say a resident in Langland, on the Springwood estate, was disturbed by a noise shortly before 4am. When they investigated, they found a man standing on a ladder outside, who was trying to get in.

The man,described as white, around 5ft 10 and wearing a black hooded top with black jogging trousers, ran off.

Witnesses should phone Det Con Larissa Foreman, of Lynn CID, on 101.