An applicant wanting to bring an off-licence to a deprived area of Lynn has argued to a licensing committee that it would “serve the community”.

However, two councillors who represent the Fairstead area have argued that the One Stop off-licence would expose young children to “drunken and lewd behaviour”.

Plans for the off-licence to take over the former premises of the former GP surgery in Fairstead have caused concern among residents in the area.

The former GP surgery that could become a One Stop

West Norfolk Council’s licensing subcommittee gathered at a meeting held today, where they heard from applicant Waken Chesterton Limited about how they could “benefit the community”.

However, borough councillor for Fairstead, Steve Everett, and Norfolk county councillor for Gaywood South, Rob Colwell, argued that the location for the off-licence would mean that children from neighbouring schools could be made subject to more drunken and unruly behaviour.

The subcommittee has yet to decide on the proposal, but is expected to announce its decision within the next five working days.

The Morrisons Daily shop close to the site

During the meeting, a legal representative from Waken Chesterton said that precautions would be put in place to ensure staff were trained to handle customers and that they would employ local people.

They added that CCTV would be installed both inside and outside of the building, and that a hedge would be lowered after concerns were raised that people could “hide behind it and drink”.

The legal representative said: “It will serve a community rather than be a place people pass through. There will also be a bit of competition with the nearby Morrisons Daily.”

However, Cllr Colwell vocalised his concerns that it would be another off-licence for alcoholics to turn to if they get refused from another nearby store.

Cllr Rob Colwell has said the off-licence could expose children to ‘lewd and drunk behaviour’

The meeting heard that the store would be run by a man with more than 20 years of experience running similar businesses, who would move to Lynn for three months to kick-start the business.

The representative added: “We always have a concern with children buying alcohol. Our plan deals with that challenge in a responsible way.

“The fact that this is located next to a school is not relevant.”

They also highlighted that no public services, including Norfolk Police, have raised any concerns with their application.

The meeting added that the shop floor would be filled with 25% alcohol and 75% other goods, including groceries.

Cllr Everett said that his and residents’ concerns in the area focus on children’s exposure to alcohol.

“At the moment, there is a lot of crime going on in the area, and alcohol could fuel this,” he said.

“Do we need another location selling alcohol in the area? I say no, and that’s what residents say too.”

Cllr Rob Colwell added: “I live in the area, I know it really well. I have seen issues in the area, and I know there are problems from working as a domestic violence solicitor in the area and how alcohol can have an effect on that.”

Cllr Colwell highlighted that the off-licence would be in close proximity of Churchill Park Academy, Fairstead Primary School and Fairstead community shop.

“There are already problems outside Morrisons, people are seen drunk out of there and staff are having to clean up sick,” Cllr Colwell added.

“The police can’t be there all the time to deal with these issues, and what about the public purse?

“We should listen to the community that lives there. Fairstead community shop supports people in the area, and they are fearful that alcohol will be detrimental.”

Residents have been vocal with their concerns over the plans.

One of those was the manager of Fairstead Community Shop Emma Brock, who was worried that she may have to close her store, which helps some of the most vulnerable in the community.

Previously speaking to the Lynn News, Emma said: “It’s going to be the nail in the coffin for this area.”