Towns and villages across West Norfolk paid their respects as crowds gathered at Remembrance services on Sunday.

The sun shone as the civic procession assembled at Lynn Town Hall in the Saturday Market Place and made its way to Tower Gardens for wreath-laying, prayers, playing of the Last Post, followed by silent tribute and then the Reveille.

Young and old stood shoulder to shoulder with heads bowed in tribute to those who gave their today for our tomorrow.

Wreaths were laid by representatives of the forces, regiments, emergency services and many clubs and organisations. A number of the town’s school were also represented.

Prayers were said by the Reverend Canon Dr Mark Dimond and afterwards a service was held at the town’s Minster with Canon Dimond and the Right Reverend Dr Jane Steen, the Bishop of Lynn.

The act of Remembrance was also streamed live by West Norfolk Council on its social media channels for those unable to attend.

Young and old gathered to pay their respects including cadets and service representatives

Some of the forces representatives at Sunday's service