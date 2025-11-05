The annual wreath-laying ceremony will take place to mark Remembrance Sunday in Lynn this Sunday.

Cllr Andy Bullen, the mayor of West Norfolk, will lead the act of remembrance which will take place at the war memorial in Tower Gardens at 11am.

A ceremonial procession will take place from the Saturday Market Place to Tower Gardens.

Services will be held in Lynn, Downham, Hunstanton and Gaywood

The mayor will be part of the of the civic representatives as they arrive at the war memorial where he, along with representatives from various organisations - including Lynn News editor Jeremy Ransome - will lay a wreath.

Just before 11am, the mayor will approach the memorial and read the Exhortation along with Wing Commander Williamson, RAF Marham's Officer Commanding Operations Wing, and a cadet.

A bugler will then play The Last Post, signalling the beginning of the two-minute silence and the start of the ceremony at 11am. Following a short service, the wreath-laying ceremony will begin.

The Tower Gardens remembrance is the borough remembrance service, with members of the public welcome to attend.

For those who are unable to attend in person, there will be a livestream available on the West Norfolk Council social media channels.

Following the ceremony, members of the public and representatives from all organisations attending the event are encouraged by the mayor to join his civic procession back to the Minster, where a service will be conducted by the Reverend Canon Dr Mark Dimond.

There are other events being held elsewhere in West Norfolk.

West Norfolk’s deputy mayor, Cllr Steve Bearshaw, will be attending the St Faith’s Church ceremony in Gaywood.

This service starts at 10am in the garden at the church, followed by a short procession to Gaywood Clock, a service there and then a two-minute silence at 11am.

Mayor of Hunstanton, Cllr Cynthia Easeman, will be joined by Cllr Angie Dickinson in Esplanade Gardens at the Hunstanton War Memorial Remembrance at 11am.

Elsewhere, a Remembrance parade, starting at Downham Town Hall, will begin at 2pm, ending with a service held at the War Memorial. Cllr Bullen will represent the borough at this event.