Wretton social club demolition proposal

Plans to demolish a village social club to make way for a housing development will go before councillors next week.

Members of the West Norfolk Council planning committee will be asked to consider a scheme for the Clover Social Club site in Wretton, which has been submitted by a relative of the committee’s vice-chairman, Mick Peake.

But planning officials have recommended the outline proposal is approved, subject to legal agreements on affordable housing, despite local opposition.

An earlier application to develop the site was rejected by the committee in October last year, because of concerns over the potential impact on protected species in the area.

But a report published ahead of Tuesday’s planning meeting said the ecology issues had been addressed.

It added: “The applicant has previously demonstrated that the existing businesses on site are not financially viable.

“Small scale residential uses are acceptable on sites in smaller villages and hamlets and a scheme in this location, removing existing poor quality buildings, would enhance the edge of the village and not detract from it.”

But the village’s parish council has objected to the proposal, saying they are still concerned about how bats that have been found on the site would be affected if it is approved.

They also claim the development of eight homes is too big for the area, and breaches planning policy guidelines, and would increase traffic on Low Road.

However, county highways officials said it would be “difficult to sustain an objection” on transport grounds.