The civic community, veterans, and families of those who served in the Far East gathered in Lynn to commemorate both the victory over Japan and the end of World War Two.

West Norfolk mayor, Cllr Paul Bland, welcomed all to a Tower Gardens service last Wednesday to mark Victory over Japan Day, organised by the Lynn branch of the RAF Association.

Following the laying of wreaths at the Burma Star memorial, the service was led by the mayor’s Chaplain Father Adrian Ling, and included readings by family members of those who had served in what was commonly known as the ‘Forgotten Army’.

A fitting service to remember those who served our country

Indeed, a large number from Norfolk, serving in the 4th, 5th and 6th Battalions of the Royal Norfolk Regiment, were sent to Singapore as reinforcements - arriving in January 1942.

Singapore capitulated on February 14, and with few managing to escape, the majority found themselves as prisoners of war for the next three-and-a-half years, in the most brutal and inhospitable of conditions.

Unlike the celebrations that took place following the defeat of Germany, there was no civic welcoming for those who returned from the Far East, whether returning POWs. Many struggled to come to terms with a return to civilian life.

The event in Lynn commemorated those who served in the Far East during the Second World War

The RAF Association event organiser, retired Major Gary Walker, said: “Although those serving in the Far East were generally forgotten by society as a whole, given the large number of troops from the local area who were involved on our behalf in fighting the most brutal of enemies, we are particularly determined to ensure their sacrifice will never now be forgotten.”