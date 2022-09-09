Two 91-year-old women who played football together during the Second World War have reunited for first time in over 70 years.

Mary Page and June Wales both played for the North Lynn Ladies team , which was set up during the War by Mary’s dad.

The pair had lost contact after June moved away to Preston where she had her own business as a driving instructor for 30 years.

Since moving back to Lynn, June got talking to Mary’s son David in a cafe when they soon found out that David’s mum and June played for the same team.

“I met June the day after the Lionesses won the Euros, it was such a coincidence,” said David.

Mary and June both grew up on a council housing estate in North Lynn where they also went to school together.

North Lynn Ladies FC: June (middle holding the football) and Mary (to the right of June)

They both recalled playing weekly games and travelling to Hunstanton and Skegness to play.

“We would train once a week and we loved it, we had some really good times,” said Mary, who used to play inside left,whereas June was a goalkeeper.

Mary and June both started playing football at 14-years-old and they were the youngest players in the team. They believe the rest of their team are no longer alive.

The team played for around three years.

North Lynn Ladies in 1947: Top row: M Nurse, S Burch, M Starling Middle row: Q Marshall, B Tann, J Paynter, B Pitt, M Sands, C Murch Front Row: L Langley, B Brittain, J Wales, M Burch and B Stacey.

“My dad sent a photograph of the team to go in the Daily Mirror, but they sent it straight back to us and said they didn’t cover women’s football,” said Mary.

She added: “If the football didn’t stop, I would have kept playing or helping out.”

During the Second World War, Lynn had a Prisoner of War camp, and Mary and June said the campmates were allowed to roam freely and became a big part of the community, especially in North Lynn.

“They never wanted to fight, they didn’t want a war, some of the boys were as young as 14,” said June.

North Lynn Ladies Football team in 1946

Mary added: “We made friends with them, a lot of them would work on farms and bring back produce.”

June said her family would invite three prisoners of war over for Sunday lunch every week. Mary and her mother would take food to the Prisoners of War, and they kept in touch with one of them for many years, Mary and her mother being invited out to Germany many times.

“When the air raid sirens went off, we would have to run into the school and hide. I used to make the other children laugh and we hid up behind the piano,” said June.

“We had a good life in the war time,” added Mary.

Now, over 70 years on, Mary and June both watch women’s football regularly.