Yard sale coming to Hilgay next month

A yard sale is to be held in Hilgay next month, which will raise funds for a number of causes.

The event is to take place at various locations around the village on Sunday, May 20 from 9am to 2pm.

Profits will go to Hilgay Riverside Academy and Hilgay Parents and Toddlers Group.

There is a yard sale fee of £5 and anyone who would like to be placed on a map of locations for the event should contact either Cheryl Nadin-Hurley on 07305 314886 or Stacey Beecham on 07825 875628.

Maps will be available at the Hilgay shop and the village hall on the day and there will be a charge of £1 which will go to the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society.

Refreshments will also be available in the village hall.