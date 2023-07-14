It was an “arr-mazing” night for students last week as their secondary school was transformed into a pirate haven for their prom night.

Students leaving the Churchill Park Academy in Lynn ended their final year with a swashbuckling celebration on Thursday.

Year 11 students at the complex needs school were clapped and cheered on by staff and families as each of them arrived.

The Year 11 students celebrated their final year at the school in style. Pictures: Adam Fairbrother

Staff from Churchill Park, along with relatives and friends, gathered to see the arrivals

Some were transported to the school on Winston Churchill Drive in special cars which had been arranged for them, including a vintage Mustang, Lotus and the crowd’s favourite – an enormous recovery low-truck.

“It was a delight to see our students looking so grown up and smart, dressed in their finery,” said Clare Eke, lead for the 'enhance' learning pathway at Churchill Park Academy.

“The students really stepped up, working together as a team to fundraise and organise the event in a number of creative ways.”

The prom committee came up with ideas that included a sponsored walk, a charity car wash and a bake sale, as well as running a number of activities and stalls as part of the Academy Community Day which was well attended by families.

“The turnout from families and the wider community really surpassed our expectations and it really felt that we had further strengthened our connection with families again after all the challenges presented by the lockdowns,” said head teacher Ellie Weatherall.

“One of the real highlights was to see the students applying the independence and life skills that we have supported them to develop over the years.”

Committee member Dean Wallace took the lead in bringing the vision for the evening to life and helped to organise the event alongside staff, making and arranging props for the Pirates of the Caribbean-themed party.

Darleen Grimsby, deputy head teacher, said: “It was so great to see them enjoying themselves in celebration after all the hard work for their exams.

“We are really sad to see them go, but we wish them well in their future endeavours.”

Many students are going on to the College Of West Anglia to study a range of vocational courses, while some will be staying on at Churchill Park's specialist sixth form provision.