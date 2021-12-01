Residents are being warned to expect icy conditions across West Norfolk as as a result of wintry showers from this evening.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice for much of the area, including Lynn, Hunstanton, Swaffham and Fakenham.

The warning is in place from 6pm this evening until 10am tomorrow.

A spokesman for the Met Office said people should be prepared for some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, as well as icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Meanwhile, some roads and railways are likely to be affected by ice and perhaps snow, resulting in longer journey times.

They added: "Wintry showers are expected to affect northern Scotland and parts of eastern England Wednesday night and into Thursday leading to icy stretches forming.

"These showers will fall as sleet and snow even to low levels at times, mainly away from immediate coasts, with some small accumulations likely."