Yes I Can returns to the Lynn Corn Exchange this year, following last year’s huge success.

Yes I Can 2 is designed to help people who may face barriers, challenges or difficulties, to offer the support they need to achieve things they might not have thought possible.

It was developed by former West Norfolk councillor Sue Fraser and is held on Tuesday, September 24 .

King's Lynn Yes I Can Event at The King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Once again, it will draw together a whole range of organisations including, charities, business and support groups, to help point people in the right direction.

Whether they need help getting back into work, are looking for a way to live a healthier lifestyle, need to find out how assistive technology can help or are simply looking for things to do to avoid being lonely, this event will provide useful advice.

The event starts at 10am and finishes at 3pm. There is no need to make an appointment, people can drop in at any time.

Mrs Fraser said: “The feedback from last year’s event was exceptional.

“People were impressed by the range of help and support that’s available, particularly through the voluntary sector.

“It was a real opportunity to reach out to people and show them that with the right support they can achieve the things they want to - whether that’s getting into training, learning interview skills, making new friendships or just building some confidence”.

“I have the support of the council’s new disability champion Lesley Bambridge, and am working closely with many of the exhibitors from last year’s event to put together an event that will really help people overcome their own personal barriers to build the kind of life they wanted.

Organisers of the event are also seeking raffle prizes. Anyone able to donate a prize should get in touch with Sue.

Sue Fraser can be contacted by donors on susanfraser259@btinternet.com.