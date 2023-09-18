A 19-year-old was warned he could end up in prison after he added to his criminal record with a drunken offence.

Haydn Bone, of Wormegay Road in Blackborough End, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

He pleaded guilty to the offence, which he committed on August 13 on Norfolk Street in Lynn.

Norfolk Street in Lynn, where Haydn Bone committed his offence

Crown prosecutor Nicola Lamb told magistrates that at around 2.30am on that date, officers were patrolling the nightlife hotspot when Bone approached them and called them “c*nts”.

They told him to leave the area or risk being arrested – but just minutes later, they heard a loud bang and shouting. Bone’s friend had thrown his phone to the ground, and the defendant was heard shouting: “Give me the f*cking phone.”

Officers felt that he was “clearly drunk”, and subsequently arrested him.

Ms Lamb told the court that Bone had six previous convictions on his record, and had been handed a community order in June last year.

Appearing in court unrepresented, Bone said: “I was just drunk and stupid.”

Lead magistrate Terrance Geater told him: “Unfortunately, I think that your stupidity is going to cost you a very expensive lesson.

“You really do need to sort yourself out. You could lose your liberty, you could end up in prison.

“They are really unpleasant places, and I would not recommend them to anybody. Stop sitting around and start concentrating on the positive things in your life.

“Please listen to what I say. I know some young people, and some old for that matter, for whom it goes straight over their heads.”

Bone was fined £350 for his drunk and disorderly offence. He will also pay a £140 victim surcharge and £105 in legal costs.