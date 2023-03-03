The Warehouse Taproom Bar and Restaurant shows what's on offer at converted storehouse
A West Norfolk business has announced its plans to help smaller firms to connect and help each other, served with breakfast on the side.
The Warehouse Taproom, Bar and Restaurant in Setch is a family business which runs alongside Beers of Europe, antiques and a Steiff teddy bear shop as well as a puzzle and bookshop.
It’s run by Karen and Derek Clark alongside their sons Jason and Daniel, and hires all of its staff locally.
It’s prided as a great place for tourists to visit as well as locals, and the entire site is dog friendly.
Marketing manager Amanda Waterfield and social media manager Kate Clark spoke about just a handful of the seasonal events they have planned, from Mother’s Day lunch, to a kids’ Halloween party.
The business also prides itself on celebrating Oktoberfest, which ties in well with the variety of beers on offer.
You may have even seen it on television, after a total of eight episodes of Bargain Hunt have been filmed in its antiques shop, which homes a number of stands kept by independent stall holders.
Their latest project is starting up a business breakfast club where they are encouraging businesses to join, getting a breakfast roll and a hot drink for £6.30.
It’s held on the first Tuesday of each month and is in partnership with NFU Mutual agency in Swaffham, aiming to be a friendly and non-intimidating space where businesses can connect.
“We want to encourage small businesses to come.It’s important for us to be approachable and affordable,” said Amanda.
“Please come along, introduce yourself. If you don’t want to speak in front of the group, we can talk for you!”
Kate added: “You can even get Amanda to talk about your business, or just come along and make some connections.”
The restaurant also has a spacious room to rent out for parties or events, such as birthdays, wedding receptions and wakes.
People come from all over the world to Beers of Europe for its huge variety of stock, with around 2,000 different beers and 2,000 spirits.
The Warehouse antiques and collectables opened in 2018 and was converted from a “dusty warehouse” to a “spacious and bright” showroom.
The business kept running safely throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and it was decided to open the restaurant in 2021.
“People kept working, and it was good for their mental health,” said Kate.
The converted warehouse now offers modern British cuisine on a menu that is regularly updated along with an extensive drinks menu which offers a variety of beers from its neighbouring shop.
And in warmer months, there’s an option to sit in the beer garden.
“Whether you are starting the day off with our excellent pancakes, popping in for some coffee and cake or having a full blown three-course meal, you know you are getting the best of the best,” said Amanda.
She later added: “A lot of people say they could spend the day here!”