A West Norfolk business has announced its plans to help smaller firms to connect and help each other, served with breakfast on the side.

The Warehouse Taproom, Bar and Restaurant in Setch is a family business which runs alongside Beers of Europe, antiques and a Steiff teddy bear shop as well as a puzzle and bookshop.

It’s run by Karen and Derek Clark alongside their sons Jason and Daniel, and hires all of its staff locally.

Lots of seating inside the Warehouse Taproom Bar and Restaurant

Outside of the restaurant

It’s prided as a great place for tourists to visit as well as locals, and the entire site is dog friendly.

Marketing manager Amanda Waterfield and social media manager Kate Clark spoke about just a handful of the seasonal events they have planned, from Mother’s Day lunch, to a kids’ Halloween party.

The business also prides itself on celebrating Oktoberfest, which ties in well with the variety of beers on offer.

The restaurant overlooks the beer garden

Kate Clark (left) alongside Amanda Waterfield (right) (62742858)

You may have even seen it on television, after a total of eight episodes of Bargain Hunt have been filmed in its antiques shop, which homes a number of stands kept by independent stall holders.

Their latest project is starting up a business breakfast club where they are encouraging businesses to join, getting a breakfast roll and a hot drink for £6.30.

It’s held on the first Tuesday of each month and is in partnership with NFU Mutual agency in Swaffham, aiming to be a friendly and non-intimidating space where businesses can connect.

A lot of decor in the restaurant has been handmade (62742860)

Unique decor echoes the variety of beers on offer (62742862)

“We want to encourage small businesses to come.It’s important for us to be approachable and affordable,” said Amanda.

“Please come along, introduce yourself. If you don’t want to speak in front of the group, we can talk for you!”

Kate added: “You can even get Amanda to talk about your business, or just come along and make some connections.”

The bar, which is made of upcycled school science benches

Some beer and spirits on offer at Beers of Europe

The restaurant also has a spacious room to rent out for parties or events, such as birthdays, wedding receptions and wakes.

People come from all over the world to Beers of Europe for its huge variety of stock, with around 2,000 different beers and 2,000 spirits.

The Warehouse antiques and collectables opened in 2018 and was converted from a “dusty warehouse” to a “spacious and bright” showroom.

One of the times that the Bargain Hunt team came to visit

Lots of antiques for the Bargain Hunt team to feast their eyes on

The business kept running safely throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and it was decided to open the restaurant in 2021.

“People kept working, and it was good for their mental health,” said Kate.

The converted warehouse now offers modern British cuisine on a menu that is regularly updated along with an extensive drinks menu which offers a variety of beers from its neighbouring shop.

Part of the Steiff teddy bear shop, perfect place for collectors to visit

And in warmer months, there’s an option to sit in the beer garden.

“Whether you are starting the day off with our excellent pancakes, popping in for some coffee and cake or having a full blown three-course meal, you know you are getting the best of the best,” said Amanda.

She later added: “A lot of people say they could spend the day here!”