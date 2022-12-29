A couple are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary today with a family meal to mark 60 years of marriage.

Alan and Barbara Fry, nèe Manning, from Downham, met in 1957 as teenagers while they were choristers in a choir and married on December 29, 1962 at St Faith’s Church in Gaywood.

Alan was evacuated as a child to Lynn towards the end of the Second World War.

Alan and Barbara Fry are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary having got married on December 29 in 1962

The couple are sharing the special anniversary at home with their children Jackie and Christopher. Their son Robert, born in 1968, died from cancer in childhood.

Alan, originally from Brighton, taught at St James Boys School, which is now Greyfriars, and also at Gaywood Park school.

He joined the Metropolitan Police for a time but spent the majority of his career in education, teaching all subjects and with a particular love and passion for sport.

Alan and Barbara Fry now

When Alan left Lynn to join the police in 1957 he played football for the force’s team and during this time he and Barbara kept in touch. He had no love for London and his heart was in Lynn.

Despite being offered contracts by football clubs such as Arsenal and Shrewsbury, Alan’s love of the game was not as a professional player.

Having worked as a talent scout and teaching football, he was involved in discovering David Serella, a former Walsall, Nottingham Forest and Blackpool player who was born in Lynn.

Alan, who was a keen motorcyclist, completed his police training but left the police and moved to Nottingham to work at British Sugar.

King's Lynn Primary Schools vs Norwich in 1970/71

He had a trial for Notts County and Nottingham Forest football clubs and Barbara moved with him.

She worked at the Raleigh Factory supporting Alan through his teacher training, a career he would eventually love.

Barbara also worked at the General Post Office and Alan worked for the British Sugar Corporation and subsequently completed his teacher training.

Alan and Barbara Fry

Barbara returned to the GPO on their return to Lynn where she stayed for many years.

She was one of the first telephonists on the switchboard at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital when it opened at the Gayton Road site.

Alan started teaching shortly after the birth of his daughter Jacqueline in September 1964 at Gaywood Park.

It was at this point he decided to give up playing football and instead concentrate on teaching and coaching others.

King's Lynn Primary Schools Team in 1972/73

He took youngsters for trials at Nottingham Forest and Norwich City, and also supported children in cricket.

As an enthusiastic football fan, Alan has also been involved in coaching at Holbeach, although he plays this down.

Alan said: “At Holbeach I cleaned the stands, toilets and put out the match day kit.”

He carried on teaching until the mid 1990s and having retired from education, his love of football has seen him take part in several local clubs in a volunteer capacity.

Alan and Barbara have supported each other throughout the longevity of their marriage. He now cares for Barbara who has been diagnosed with dementia.

Alan said: “What makes a long and happy marriage, I think, is good planning in getting the right person in the first place.

“Having total respect for each other and being of the same mind.

“Above all, you need a sense of humour and to be able to take the mickey out of each other.

“We have always worked with each other and get along, we are very compatible and we always get through any arguments.”