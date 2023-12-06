A drunken man hurled insults at police and refused to leave a fast food shop while he was eating a kebab.

The case of Asif Esa, 29, was dealt with in his absence at Lynn Magistrates’ Court last Thursday after he was charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

He had pleaded guilty to the offence, which he committed on June 3, and evidence was produced which was able to prove the case without his presence required.

Charcoal Grill on Norfolk Street, where Asif Esa was drunk and disorderly. Picture: Google Maps

Crown prosecutor Holly Postle told magistrates that on that date, Esa had been sitting in the Charcoal Grill takeaway restaurant on Norfolk Street when two police officers walked past.

Statements from both officers were read out in court. One said that while walking past the restaurant, which had “numerous people” inside, the defendant started to shout at them without any provocation.

The other officer said that Esa looked directly at him before saying: “You okay pork? Is your bacon too thick?”

When urged to calm down after starting to swear, Esa proceeded to say: “Well, I am in a public place, so I can say ‘f*ck off’ if I want.”

He was asked to leave the premises, but said he was eating a kebab.

The officers’ statements added that they deemed the defendant to be drunk due to his glazed eyes and the fact he was slurring his words. He was therefore arrested at 1.06am.

Even while being transported to custody, he continued to shout and swear at the officers.

Magistrates, led by Paul Redhead, found the matter proved, and fined Esa, of Woodfield Road in Oadby, Leicestershire, £146.

He will also pay £150 in legal costs and a £58 victim surcharge.