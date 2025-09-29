Passers-by are being told that Lynn has “hit the jackpot” with a new adult gaming centre.

It was originally planned to open in July, but it finally looks as though the controversial Admiral Casino will welcome customers in the Vancouver Quarter soon.

Large signs at the premises are advertising a launch party, saying that “the ultimate slots experience” is “coming soon”.

The new Admiral Casino in Lynn looks set to open soon. Picture: Kris Johnston

This will be the latest 24-hour casino operating in the town, joining two nearby Merkur Slots premises.

One large advertising board reads: “King’s Lynn you’ve hit the jackpot!”

The growing number of similar businesses has led to widespread concern this year, with West Norfolk borough councillors agreeing to clamp down on gambling companies after becoming “dismayed” at the number of slot machine sites opening.

When people scan a QR code on the new Admiral Casino site, they are taken to a website urging them to sign up to a £2,500 “cash launch party giveaway”.

People are also offered with deals such as up to 300 free spins, £10,000 cash giveaways, and a ‘tournament month’. Unspecified terms and conditions apply to all of these.

“Enjoy a premium gaming experience at Admiral King’s Lynn,” the website says.

“For timeless classic games to the newest, most thrilling titles in the industry, we’ve got everything you need to make your visit unforgettable.”

There are serious concerns over the growing number of adult gaming centres in Lynn town centre. Picture: Kris Johnston

Gambling firms have been accused of targeting deprived areas such as Lynn disproportionately for the sites.

Councillors say there are currently limited ways that new venues can be challenged and prevented from opening.

Cllr Deborah Heneghan, who represents the St Margarets with St Nicholas ward, has been a key figure in opposing them.

She previously said they was “dismayed to discover how little power authorities have to prevent such businesses from opening”.