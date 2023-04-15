A man who was caught drink-driving now faces a year-long ban after magistrates disqualified him this week.

Robert Hanley, 35, admitted to driving his Ford when above the specified alcohol limit at Lynn's Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

It comes after he was stopped by police on Raby Avenue in Lynn and officers could smell alcohol and cannabis on his breath.

Hanley provided a roadside breathalyser test of 43mcg per 100ml of breath. Picture: iStock

Hanley gave a reading of 43mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, the legal limit to drive is 35mcg.

"You were just over the limit unfortunately," said chair of the magistrates John Hare.

Hanley, of Old Main Road, East Heckington, near Boston in Lincolnshire, appeared unrepresented in court, and said that he did not have anything to add.

He was given a mandatory driving disqualification of 12 months and was also ordered to pay a fine of £300 with an added victim surcharge fee of £120 and court costs of £105.

Hanley has opted for taking a drink-drive awareness course, which will shorten his ban.