You won’t get board if you go to Games Time at King’s Lynn Library

From Switcheroo to Scrabble, Lynn library is stocking a variety of games as part of their new Games Time.

The library, which aims to encourage youngsters back into the library, has received a donation of board games from two companies and is expecting another donation to be made later this year.

New Games Time at King's Lynn library. Pictured Mia Choat.

Staff at Lynn library held their first Games Time session on Saturday and say people of all ages are welcome to come along for a session on Saturday’s from 2pm to 4pm.

Librarian Mary Grogan said: “We have a lot of new games in our library and we hope these will encourage children and young people back into the library.

“Sometimes children start out in our libraries but soon drift off as they get older. We want to remind people that a library has more than just books.

“Everyone is welcome to our Games Time sessions on Saturday evenings, between 2pm and 4pm. There is no need to book.

New Games Time at King's Lynn library. Pictured playing FLtoR Leo Mahoney. Mary Grogan (Librarian) Sean Czechowicz.

“People can come along play a game, get to learn more about the library, get to know library staff, and we hope this will encourage children to then engage with the books.”