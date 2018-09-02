Young adventurer Olivia wins Vancouver Quarter’s Mini Beast Trail prize draw

Young adventurer Olivia Chase (3862206)

Young adventurer Olivia Chase, pictured above, now has everything she needs to continue her passion for all things nature after being awarded the ultimate mini beast explorer pack.

The three-year-old was the winner of the Vancouver Quarter’s Mini Beast Trail prize draw after she joined hundreds of little explorers searching high and low for eight creatures in the shopping centre.

But the Lynn resident was not the only family member to benefit as she shared her fantastic prizes with seven-year-old brother Samuel.

Picture: SUPPLIED