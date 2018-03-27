Young boy with cerebral palsy readying to take on Mini GEAR Run in King’s Lynn

A six-year-old boy from North Wootton who has cerebral palsy is readying to take on Mini GEAR Run.

Teddy Ringwood, who will be walking with his wheeled frame and parents’ support, is taking on this charity challenge alongside his older sister Belle.

His mother Sarah said: “We are fundraising for Little Discoverers a small, local charity. He is very determined that he’ll walk the whole thing too.

“Teddy is really looking forward to the GEAR Run as he has watched for the last two-years as Belle has taken part and he’s desperate for his very own medal.”

“Belle is really proud that she will be running her third GEAR although running isn’t her favourite activity she enjoys the attention she gets for fundraising.”

