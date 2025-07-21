Young carers from Springwood High School in Lynn were invited to an annual party at St Clement's High in Terrington.

The students from Springwood attended the carer’s gathering as they sought support in gaining their Carer Friendly Tick Award.

The students were taken off the timetable for the last two hours of the day to enable them to enjoy themselves on the inflatables and have an ice cream.

An ice cream van was in attendance for the youngsters

Robyn Fisher, Year 8 and 9 pastoral officer, said: “We acquired funding this year from the Community Grant Fund and a donation from West Norfolk Carers when they closed, as we have always worked so closely with them.

“With WNC support now gone, it is paramount that we ensure there is still support and opportunities available to our Young Carers. St Clement's currently has 86 Young Carers, and we pride ourselves on making them feel recognised.”

Students got to enjoy bouncy castles