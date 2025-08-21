A young girl with a passion for dance is a step closer to achieving her dreams after a Rotary Club made a generous donation to her fundraiser.

Trinity Rotary Club, based in Lynn, has presented £200 to help Jessica Gledhill take the next steps to realise her potential.

Jessica, aged ten, who has been dancing since the age of four, is one of 20 children who have been picked to attend lessons fortnightly with the Royal Ballet from September.

President Peter Harris presented Lucy Gledhill and her mum Jessica with the £200 cheque, alongside rotarians John Thorpe and Virendra Patel

However, with this exciting opportunity comes fees, uniform, and travel expenses - which are challenging for her mum Lucy, who is a single mother with three children.

She has started fundraising so her daughter will not miss the chance of pursuing this opportunity.

So far, through a GoFundMe page, £1,197 has been raised of a £1,300 target - and now the rotary donation has helped add even more.

Robert Parker, the club’s community service team leader, said: “It seemed that the target was not going to be reached despite several generous donations.

“We decided to step in to ensure the target was met so that Jessica would fulfil her dreams.”