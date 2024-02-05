A mum and her two young children celebrated Christmas a little later than normal after collecting a haul of goodies won in a competition.

In the run-up to Christmas last year 23 businesses from across Lynn town centre came together to give a bit of festive cheer in the form of an online advent calendar.

The premise was simple – donate a prize to be drawn at random as part of an online advent calendar.

Marnie Spicer and her two children collected their advent calendar goodies recently.

Marnie Spicer was the lucky winner who scooped all the previous 23 days' prizes on December 24.

Marnie came in to collect her haul with her two young children last month.

Alice Bentley, marketing officer for Discover King’s Lynn, said: “We were blown away by how quickly businesses responded to the call.”

Some of the winners of the online advent calendar.

She added: “And the prizes on offer were brilliant – a Ted Baker watch from Francis Wain, and £50 vouchers from restaurants like Marriotts, and the Bank House gifted by Ward Gethin Archer. It was lovely to see nationals come on board too, such as River Island and Poco Lounge.”

The Discover team picked a daily winner at random from those who commented on posts on Facebook and Instagram.

Vicky Etheridge, manager of Discover King’s Lynn, said: “It was lovely to meet the winners when they came to collect their prize.

“They were all so genuinely surprised, and gave us great feedback about the Town and our social media content.”

Majestic Cinema manager Rob Atkinson added: “It was a pleasure to take part in the campaign, it seemed to go really well. We like to get involved in community events where we can.”

Discover King’s Lynn is planning to do something similar in 2024.