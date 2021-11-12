An eyewitness heard a Great Northern staff member telling a young girl, who attends Lynn college, to "borrow money" after she paid a penalty fare at the station.

The young girl was overheard saying: "If I pay this I can't get home."

A female staff member told her: "You'll have to borrow money from someone then."

People lining up to pay a penalty fare at Lynn station

Several people lined up at Lynn station to get tickets, as they were unable to purchase one at Downham station.

Most of them were college students.

The eyewitness said:"The barriers at Downham go down very early so it's impossible to cross back over to platform 1 to use the other ticket machine.

"If there is a queue then it becomes hard to purchase a ticket.

"Usually it's no problem to get a ticket at the Lynn station if there's issues at Downham and that's been the case for a long time.

"I was confused to discover we were being fined that morning, out of the blue.

"Most of the people were students in the queue, and £20 is a lot of money for them, sometimes all the money the have for the week.

"Who knows where it goes? I understand the staff at the station have a job to do, but they didn't seem to accept that people have difficulty getting a ticket.

"It's not always possible to use the office or the other machine at Downham.

"I was particularly disgusted at the female staff member's attitude to the young girl, considering the current concerns about female safety.

"I will be appealing the fine."

People are given the option of paying a minimum of £4.40 when charged with a penalty fare, and 21 days to pay the fine.

If the fare is not paid or appealed then the fine will double.

Great Northern have said in response: "“At Downham Market, there is a booking office and two ticket machines.

"Customers who board services from this station without purchasing a ticket for travel would be eligible to pay a penalty fare. On this occasion, our staff offered payment of a single fare, informing the customers that they had 21 days to either pay the remaining balance, or make an appeal.”