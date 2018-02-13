Young Hannah donates a grand sum to worthy cause

A 10-year-old girl from Hunstanton has raised more than £1,500 by creating and selling a mass of paper roses.

Hunstanton Primary School pupil Hannah Burton, who is no stranger to charity challenges, has donated £1,644 to Children With Cancer UK.

The youngster managed to raise such a large sum by creating 1,808 paper roses and selling them in various shops and clubs across West and North Norfolk.

With an aim to support research into the causes and treatments of childhood cancers, Hannah created almost double the amount of paper roses that were outlined in her charity challenge.

Speaking of Hannah’s accomplishments, her grandmother Monica Burton said: “Hannah raised her money by selling, in a challenge to sell 1,000, a massive 1,808 paper roses. She sold many of these in local shops as far away as Wells-next-the-Sea and in the local club.

“She even made a Christmas tree out of paper roses which raised £133 in a raffle. She did really well so much so that she is still selling them in TJ’s Cafe in Hunstanton as people are still asking for them.”

Lady Romney accepted Hannah’s cheque on behalf of Children With Cancer UK at the Mayor’s Parlour on Monday. Borough mayor Carol Bower, Hunstanton Mayor Adrian Winnington and Hunstanton Primary School headteacher Nigel Harvey also attended the presentation.

Headteacher Nigel Harvey said: “First of all, Hannah has always been big on charity projects but I would say this is her largest sum yet.

“It was a wonderful opportunity for Hannah to go along to the Mayor’s Parlour alongside her family to present Lady Romney with such a large amount of money.

“The fact a child has been raising money for other children and children with cancer is wonderful. She gets wonderful support from her family and she is setting a good example for all of us here at the school.”