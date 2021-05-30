As one Gashy departs, another one steps forward – meet the lucky youngster who walked out behind his footballing hero at The Walks on the afternoon he played his final game for the club.

Linnets super fan Callum Lloyd, 8, was mascot for King's Lynn Town's last match of their National League campaign against Aldershot Town after being invited to the club by striker Michael Gash via a video on Twitter.

Gash got to hear of Callum's love and admiration for the Linnets and himself through football development officer Dale Stokes.

Callum Lloyd, 8, with Linnets striker Michael Gash. Picture: Tim Smith. (47702172)

Stokes was visiting Eastgate Academy as part of the club's football programme when he discovered that Callum was fanatical about King's Lynn and the frontman in particular.

"The first time I went into the school and met all of the kids, Callum was asking me loads of questions about the club, which is what triggered it all.

"After the Halifax game on TV I went back into the school and Callum was talking about what a good game it was and Gashy's goal.

"When we got the football's out for the trials, he said: ''does Gashy kick those", so that's where it kind of all started.

"I spoke to people at the club, including the chairman and manager, and we wanted to invite him along to the game. which is why we put the video of Gashy on Twitter.

"That's what it is all about, the players reaching out to children like Callum who love the players and what they do. It'll give him so much confidence as a young lad going forward.

"It is just one example of the impact players such as Michael Gash can have on a young football fan, the fact you can have a role model at the club who they can watch on TV and then come and meet.

"It's not just what happens on the pitch, but everything else that goes with it and being able to do things like this will have a massive benefit for everyone in the community."

Callum Lloyd, 8. Picture: Tim Smith. (47702174)

Like Gash, Callum, who is nicknamed 'Gashy' by all of his friends at the Academy is a big Tottenham fan.

"I don't want him to leave because he's great," Callum said, echoing the thoughts of every Linnets supporter in the town.

"I felt nervous about meeting him but also very happy. I like him scoring goals and I remember him scoring at Halifax when they lost."

Asked if he had as much potential as his hero – 26 years his senior – on the field, Callum, who was accompanied by his mum Kerry at the game, replied: "I can do everything.

"I hit the top corner at football club on Thursday. Dale saw me do that."

Michael Gash soaks up the applause after scoring in his final game for the club during a 4-4 draw with Aldershot Town at The Walks. Picture: Tim Smith. (47702176)

King's Lynn Town drew the game with Aldershot Town 4-4 but the football on the pitch was secondary as Lynn said farewell to both Gash and midfielder Ryan Jarvis after four magical years with the club.