A pupil at Tilney All Saint Primary School has been raising money for animals in care of the RSPCA.

Dolphin Class student Millie Lynch, five, has been asking her community members for old towels to donate to Eau Brink Bank’s rescue centre and has single-handedly raised £155 for the worthy cause.

Millie’s teacher, Soo Bell said: “What a super star she is, and to have raised a staggering £155 on her own is just Wow!”

Picture: SUBMITTED.