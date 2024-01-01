A young musician got a taste of the future after performing a solo recital at his high school.

Matthew Hawkes, an 18-year-old pianist, performed at Springwood High School where he is currently studying for his A-Levels.

Although his ambition is to be a doctor, the youngster dreams of playing at a large concert with his recent recital giving him a hint of what could be to come.

Matthew has ambitions of a medical career. Picture: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

“You can find so much joy in playing an instrument and it is a great stress reliever. It also improves skills such as hand-eye coordination and memory,” he said.

Matthew explained that the high school has been very supportive of his musical aspirations as he achieved the level 4 Associate of the Royal Schools of Music (ARSM) Diploma and received his certificate via Springwood.

“They allow me to have lessons in school, during school hours,” he added.

“In recent times they have become even more supportive by allowing me and other pianists to have our own recitals, compete in competitions and get involved in ensembles, allowing us to gain recognition.”

The 18-year-old talked about his love for different genres from romantic to modern- though his favourite composer is Sergei Rachmaninoff as he believes he wrote some of the most dark, luscious, powerful and virtuosic music to express his emotions.

For now, Matthew is concentrating on his studies but says the piano will always be a big part of his life.