Young people in Lynn have made a short film to encourage their peers to stay safe on the roads.

Participants of the Prince’s Trust Team programme, a personal development course run by Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service in conjunction with College of West Anglia, made the hard-hitting film as part of their project work.

The five-minute video was shot with with support from fire crews from Lynn and Sandringham.

a still from the road safety video produced by Team participants (42203613)

Charley, one of the Team participants, said: "We really wanted to reach out to young people to raise awareness of the consequences of drink and drug driving through this video.

"It is vital for us to show the importance on not only the driver, and the potential loss of life, but the devastating impact on the wider community; families, friends, emergency services and the many others involved in tragedy.

"We hope that by highlighting this, we can raise awareness of these issues and lower the statistics of people dying from accidents involving alcohol or drugs.”

College of West Anglia logo (42203571)

And College of West Anglia principal David Pomfret said: “We were honoured to be involved in such an important project that not only raises awareness of the all too often tragic consequences of road traffic accidents, but the devastating and life-changing consequences they have upon the families involved and the wider community.

"We hope that watching this will make people think twice and save lives in the future.”

The video was put together in March but plans to show the film publicly were put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A still from Norfolk Fire & Rescue Team video (42203573)

Cllr Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships at Norfolk County Council, said: “This video has been made by young people for a young audience and we're really proud of the work they put in to this project.

"It shows a road traffic collision and the impact this has on those involved and also features staff carrying out a rescue. A large part of our firefighters’ role is attending road traffic collisions, many of which are entirely avoidable. The service works closely with partner agencies who are all committed to reducing deaths and serious injuries on the roads.”

Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service is part of Norfolk’s Road Safety Partnership, which is committed to promoting road safety and reducing the number of people seriously injured or killed on our roads. The group targets young and learner drivers, who make up only ten per cent of road users but 33 per cent of those who are injured or killed are younger, inexperienced drivers.

Team supports young people with confidence, team building and life skills, as well as offering work experience placements, outdoor activities, a community fundraising task, CV writing and mock job interviews

The programme operates three times a year and runs for 12 weeks. It is free to join and open to 16 to 25-year-olds not in education, training or employment and does not affect any benefits.

The next course in Lynn starts later in September. For more details visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/nfrsyouth

To watch the video click here .