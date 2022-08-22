Young people gathered at King’s Lynn North fire station last week to receive certificates for completing their Prince’s Trust Team programme.

The 12-week personal development programme gives people between the ages of 16 to 25 who are out of work a chance to develop their skills.

The qualification involves taking on a group community project, going on a residential trip and getting two weeks of work experience.

Pictured with students: Tony White, Richard Dromey, Mayor Lesley Bambridge, Karen Vincent and Cllr Margaret Dewsbury

It also gives young people the chance to develop their CV and job interview skills.

A total of seven people from the 186 team in Lynn took part in the programme and were handed their awards by Norfolk Fire and Rescue’s head of prevention Tony White and assistant chief fire officer Richard Dromey on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said: “The Team programme is a course to teach young people about employment, training and vital workplace skills. They even go on work experience.”

Student Charlie Roof

King's Lynn Fire Station Princes Trust Youth Team Final Presentations. Pictured Speaking Assistant Fire Chief Officer Richard Dromey.. (58745625)

King's Lynn Fire Station Princes Trust Youth Team Final Presentations.. (58745624)

King's Lynn Fire Station Princes Trust Youth Team Final Presentations

Norfolk County Council chair Cllr Karen Vincent was also present and gave a speech. She was joined by borough Cabinet member Cllr Margaret Dewsbury who also gave a speech.