Youngsters who have overcome barriers and hardships are set to be commended in an upcoming awards ceremony.

The awards are designed to shine a spotlight on the achievements of young people who have overcome barriers in education to secure qualifications and skills.

Open Road Norfolk is hosting the annual awards night at its site on Rollesby Road in Lynn. This year, the event is taking place on Wednesday, September 10, at 6pm.

The awards night will take place at the Open Road centre on Rollesby Road in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Open Road Norfolk’s work addresses the growing number of young people who are not in education, employment or training (NEET).

The company offers vocational training in areas such as motor vehicle maintenance and construction, alongside pastoral support. Open Road provides a community-driven alternative to exclusion.

“Every young person deserves the chance to succeed,” said Martin Slater, managing director of Open Road.

“Our awards night is proof of what can happen when schools, families, and businesses work together. We are not just tackling the NEET crisis, we are building futures for the benefit of our young people.”

Last year, the event saw over 60 qualifications awarded, with students progressing into further study, apprenticeships, and employment.

This year’s celebration will also mark Open Road Norfolk’s next chapter as they move to a new training centre in Thetford in January 2026. The expansion aims to work closely with Thetford’s business and education communities to extend the same community-first response that has transformed lives in King’s Lynn.



