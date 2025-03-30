Young performers shared the stage with a 90s pop icon during an appearance in Lynn.

Theatretrain students went on stage with Pop Idol runner-up Gareth Gates who was at the Alive Corn Exchange for his Gareth Sings Love Songs tour.

The performance on Sunday, March 23, saw 30 talented students, aged six to 17, form a youth choir and deliver stunning renditions of Where is Love from Oliver! and a segment of the Grease medley alongside Gareth.

Theatretrain performers on stage with singer Gareth Gates

Theatretrain King’s Lynn’s company director, Kate Whyborn, said: “We all loved getting the opportunity to meet Gareth and join him on stage - it was a truly magical experience.

Pop Idol runner-up Gareth Gates on stage at Lynn's Corn Exchange with Theatretrain students

“The children were absolutely buzzing with enthusiasm all evening.”

Singer Gareth Gates with some of the youngsters on stage

The students also had the chance to meet the cast, gaining valuable insights from performing alongside seasoned professionals.

Reflecting on the experience, student Lacey Anthony said: “I’m so grateful to be given these wonderful opportunities and experiences thanks to Theatretrain.

“It was great seeing everyone put in so much effort and having fun.”

The performance was a fantastic showcase of local youth talent, highlighting the dedication and passion of students, Theatretrain said.

For more information about Theatretrain and upcoming performance opportunities, see https://theatretrain.co.uk/kings-lynn or email kingslynn@theatretrain.co.uk