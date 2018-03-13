Young photographic talent on show at King’s Lynn exhibition

Young photographers will be recognised for their creativity at an exhibition in Lynn this weekend.

Schools across the area have been invited to take part in the annual contest, on the theme of a different perspective, hosted by Lynn’s Priory Rotary club.

An exhibition of the entries will be held in the Hanse Gallery on Lynn’s South Quay this Sunday, March 18, between 11am and 4.30pm.

Entry is free and prizes will be presented to the winning entrants at around 3.15pm.

Organiser Derek Stringer said: “It is very pleasing to see some of our local schools and academies actively encouraging their more creative students to take part in an artistic activity like photography.

“There is a real danger that as schools are forced to concentrate only on the academic subjects that providing students with an opportunity to be creative with the arts becomes a low priority.”