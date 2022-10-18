Young members of 42F (King’s Lynn) Squadron RAF Air Cadets enjoyed a parade night at their Loke Road Headquarters.

The highest classification that can be attained is Instructor Cadet and, having been rigorously scrutinised, Cadet Corporal Loki Wales and Cadet Sergeant Jorja Dowen were awarded their yellow lanyards, which denote instructor status.

To gain this qualification, cadets must attend and pass a method of instruction course to give them the teaching skills that they can use to assist with the development of their squadron’s junior cadets.

On the same evening, the Norfolk and Suffolk Wing’s development officer, Squadron Leader Gail Jupe, visited the Lynn headquarters and assessed Loki and Jorja in the delivery of a lesson, which required the setting of manageable learning goals, adapting training to the needs of those learning and delivering an engaging and informative session.