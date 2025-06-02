West Norfolk Under-14 rugby team has completed its community litter pick in North Wootton, raising an impressive £280 towards an ambitious £10,000 fundraising goal for next year’s European rugby tour.

With the sun shining and spirits high, the 28-strong squad swapped their rugby boots for bin bags on Sunday, coming together to clean up their local area while engaging with the community that has supported them so well throughout the season.

Fresh from their triumph as Norfolk County Champions, the boys took to the streets and green spaces with enthusiasm, showing the same teamwork and determination off the pitch as they do on it.

Bagging any rubbish found at Wootton Park

Their efforts were met with a fantastic response from residents, businesses and rugby fans, who came out to support the team, donate to the tour fund, and cheer them on as they worked to keep North Wootton looking its best.

“This was an amazing effort from the boys, and we couldn’t be prouder of how they embraced this opportunity to give back to the community,” said a spokesperson for the team.

“The support we received was incredible, and it just shows how much this village gets behind its young athletes.”

Young litter pickers raised £280 towards their European rugby tour target

The team is grateful for the generosity and encouragement they received and looks forward to continuing their fundraising efforts.

With the European tour on the horizon, they are determined to keep working hard both on and off the field to make their dream a reality.

The team are continuing with their fundraising efforts this weekend at the annual North Wootton Picnic in the Park on Saturday, June 7.

Come along and support the boys selling cakes, sweets and a chance to win a signed England rugby shirt.

If you have any spare change, pop it in the bucket or make a donation on the online GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/872e4be6