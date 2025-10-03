The 12th Lynn Squirrel Scouts enjoyed a wonderful evening with the residents at the town’s Amberley Hall Care Home to celebrate Age UK’s Silver Sunday.

Silver Sunday is officially celebrated this year on Sunday, October 5 and is a national day where communities come together by hosting fun activities for older people.

A day to celebrate older people and an opportunity to encourage good relations between the ages.

'Wonderful company and adorable gifts'

Amberley Hall hosted the event and provided some tasty party food for everyone. The residents and children enjoyed some traditional party games - pass the parcel and musical statues. It was wonderful to see everyone dancing, laughing and having fun together, a spokesperson for the Squirrel Scouts said.

The Squirrel Scouts presented all the residents with pictures they had made and plants in pots they had decorated especially for the evening.

“It’s always a delight when they visit, bringing so much warmth and happiness to our lovely residents. Thank you once again for your wonderful company and for the adorable gifts,” a spokesperson for Amberley Hall said.

Look what I've made

Before saying goodbye the children sang some songs to the residents, ending with ‘Happy Silver Sunday to you’!

“We have enjoyed lots of visits to Amberley Hall. We talk about visiting our friends and it has been heartwarming to see the smiles on everyone’s faces. We are already looking forward to our next visit,” the group’s spokesperson added.

Squirrel Scouts during their visit to Amberley Hall

Big smiles all round as youngsters help to bridge the age gap

Round the table as residents enjoy a cuppa in the company of the Squirrel Scouts and leaders

Squirrel Scouts brought their big smiles to care home residents