Young stars take to stage in sold out King’s Lynn opera show

Members of a Lynn-based theatre school took to the stage as part of a professional production at the weekend.

Youngsters from the Theatretrain school are pictured above as extras in the sold out Opera International performance of Verdi’s La Traviata at the Corn Exchange on Sunday.

One of the group, Daisy Stapleton, had a crucial solo role in the show.

Centre director Ruth McKenchie “We have been working alongside Ellen Kent and her production team for many years now and it’s great to catch up with old friends when they visit King’s Lynn.

“Most of the same students took part in Madame Butterfly last month and were very excited to come to the Corn Exchange again.

“They love the opportunity to get dressed up in period costume and enjoy the challenge of the last minute rehearsal, and then get immediately on stage to improvise their parts in the performance - a great experience for them so see what it’s like to work alongside professional performers.”