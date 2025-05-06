A budding writer from a Lynn school has scooped third place in a regional writing contest.

Isla Thompson, who is in Year 4 at Gaywood Primary, beat off competition from more than 100 pupils from ten schools to become one of the winners of this year’s Rotary Young Writer.

“The children had to produce a handwritten or typed piece of writing on a genre of their choice, entitled ‘Wonderful Water’, which was this year’s theme,” said Chloe Sneath, Year 4 teacher.

Certificates awarded to budding writers at Gaywood Primary. Picture: Ian Burt

“The written entry could be fiction or non-fiction, as long as the piece related to the theme. I introduced the theme of the writing, and shared the competition rules with the children for what their entries could be.

“We discussed the different ideas that the children had for their writing, before they completed their writing independently at home.

“This year’s theme encouraged them to think outside the box, while the freedom to choose their own genre allowed each child to explore and refine their individual writing style.”

Well done to creative writers at Gaywood Primary. Picture: Ian Burt

The entries were judged by a Rotary Club panel and Rotarian Hilary Farrell then visited Gaywood to award certificates to all the Year 4 pupils who took part, as well as to present Isla with her prize of a gift voucher

“I feel proud and happy about how well I did in the competition,” said the young poet. “Poetry is my favourite kind of writing.”

“These competitions play a valuable role in giving children the opportunity to showcase their creativity through writing,” added Mrs Sneath. “They provide a platform for young writers to flourish and express their unique talents.

“The excitement among the children was clear – they were thrilled to be involved and to have this chance to shine. Participating in the competition sparked genuine engagement with their writing, helping them develop a vital life skill.”

Gaywood Primary is part of West Norfolk Academies Trust.