Home   News   Article

Youngster creates special 'thank you' banner for King's Lynn care home staff

By Rebekah Chilvers
-
rebekah.chilvers@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:30, 23 April 2020

A youngster has found a special way to thank workers at a Lynn care home.

Libby Collins, 7, created a banner for King’s Lynn Residential Care Home which spells out ‘thank you’ using photos of the staff, including her mum, manager Jodi Collins.

Jodi said the banner, which took her daughter hours to create, “reduced the staff to happy tears” when they received it.

Read more
Human InterestKings Lynn

More by this author

Rebekah Chilvers
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE