Youngster creates special 'thank you' banner for King's Lynn care home staff
Published: 16:30, 23 April 2020
A youngster has found a special way to thank workers at a Lynn care home.
Libby Collins, 7, created a banner for King’s Lynn Residential Care Home which spells out ‘thank you’ using photos of the staff, including her mum, manager Jodi Collins.
Jodi said the banner, which took her daughter hours to create, “reduced the staff to happy tears” when they received it.
Read moreHuman InterestKings Lynn
More by this authorRebekah Chilvers