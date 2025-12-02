Giving up some time on a Sunday morning to support others is a highlight of the week for an enthusiastic nine-year-old from Lynn.

Charlie Baldwin, a pupil at Whitefriars Academy in the town, has hit a volunteering milestone at the town’s junior parkrun.

Although not a keen runner himself, Charlie has shown up at The Walks to offer his services more than 50 times in the past 18 months.

Charlie Baldwin at the startline

It was a time of celebration for Charlie on Sunday morning as his primary school took over the event, with his fellow pupils and head teacher Mat Tuckwood running the two-kilometre route.

Over the past year, Charlie has covered all of the volunteering roles available at parkrun, ranging from co-run director to warm-up leader.

“My favourite is being a co-director. I like getting the event ready and getting everything out,” Charlie said, while also mentioning a highlight of his is counting down runners before they set off.

Charlie at the end of the warmup

“I like parkrun because you get to see people, and it is really nice,” he added.

For many who attend junior parkrun, Charlie is a familiar face, especially towards the end of the route when he is scanning runners’ barcodes.

“Lots of people recognise me,” he said.

“I think people should volunteer at parkrun. It is lovely and friendly, and you will get to know everyone nicely.”

Charlie Baldwin when he was co-run director for the first time at Kings Lynn junior parkrun

On Sunday, a total of 81 youngsters participated in junior parkrun, with several from Whitefriars Primary School.

Mr Tuckwood said: "It was wonderful to see so many students taking part in the junior parkrun.

"Eighty-one participants is reasonably high for a November morning, and I'm pleased that Whitefriars children played their part both in the run and the opportunity to volunteer.

Some of the volunteers present on Sunday

“It was also nice to be here when one of our own is marking his 50th volunteering milestone."

Charlie’s parents, Tim Baldwin and Alix Young, described how welcoming junior parkrun has been to their son.

“We are really proud of him,” Alix said.

Charlie and his brother Theo offering sweets to runners and volunteers at the end of the run

“He has never really fancied running it, but wanted to be part of the event.

“It is great that he can do that. Other volunteers have really welcomed him.”

All of the Lynn junior parkrun volunteers