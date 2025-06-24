A young girl with a passion for dance has opened a new door for her future.

Jessica Gledhill, aged ten, who has been dancing since the age of four, has been picked out of 2,000 other youngsters by The Royal Ballet for its junior associates programme.

She first started ballet at Noise and Chance School of Dance in Lynn, and fell in love with it. The principal, Trina Lee, nurtured her passion and discovered she had a natural flair.

Over the years, Jessica took on more styles, including contemporary, UDO, musical theatre, commercial, and modern - as well as further ballet lessons in the Affiliate Training and Assessment Programme and Demi-pointe.

Her love for dance developed further as she threw herself into lessons and the two-yearly shows the school put on at Lynn’s Corn Exchange.

Jessica’s mum, Lucy Gledhill, said Trina has been encouraging her daughter to apply for the Royal Ballet Associates programme for some time – but as it is notoriously difficult to get into, she felt reluctant.

“Now, at the age of ten, Jessica begged me to let her apply, which I of course agreed to,” Lucy said.

An application was submitted, and an audition at Covent Garden followed in May. She had to attend an hour-long session with other children, where they were watched by three panel members.

Lucy said: “Jessica thoroughly enjoyed herself and told me how special she felt doing it; she was in her element. We then had to wait for the results.”

The Royal Ballet, one of the great ballet companies of the world, holds auditions for the junior associates programme each year in two venues – Covent Garden and Birmingham.

Each venue auditions 2,000 students, and then offer places to ten boys and ten girls.

After waiting for the results, Jessica was offered a place - and of course, she has accepted it.

As of September, she will be attending ballet lessons fortnightly with the Royal Ballet.

Lucy said: “I am incredibly proud of her achievement and her determination.

“This has all been completely driven by Jessica and her love for dance. She has a natural talent that has been nurtured by her dance teacher.

“This has led to this incredible opportunity, which I’m sure will open doors for her future in dance.”