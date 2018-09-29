Youngsters awarded for safety posters at King's Lynn North Fire Station

Award to Children who designed best Safety Poster. Pictured Back Row FLtoR Jean Rochford. Chief Inspector Keith Philpot. Marilyn Howes. Front Row Winners Erica Cleland.Kayleigh Hore.Lila McDowney. Amber McDowae. at King's Lynn Fire Station.. (4403775)

Four youngsters were awarded for their creativity after they designed posters to coincide with a safety event in Lynn this week.

The four children received prizes for their efforts in creating a poster on internet safety, which were judged by Freedom From Abuse founder Marilyn Hawes and Chief Insp Keith Philpot.

The competition was part of a safety event for parents and youngsters focusing on stranger danger held at King’s Lynn North Fire Station on Tuesday.

Jean Rochford, Freedom From Abuse volunteer and event organiser, said the event was a success and she thanked the fire service for their support and Chief Insp Philpot for his time.

Pictured back, from left, Jean Rochford, Chief Insp Keith Philpot, Marilyn Hawes, front, from left, Erica Cleland, Kayleigh Hore, Lila McDowie and Amber McDowie. MLNF-18MF090221