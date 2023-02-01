Youngsters have been working towards a coveted award through hands-on challenges at their after-school club.

Year 5 and 6 students at Whitefriars Academy in Lynn have teamed up with the town’s Society of Arts and Sciences (KLSAS) in a bid to complete the Crest Award Scheme.

This is run by the British Science Association, and aims to inspire people to “think and behave” like scientists and engineers.

Whitefriars Academy after school club science Crest awards

The KLSAS has held lectures every year since 1913 on a range of subjects connected to arts or sciences. Committee member Richard Harpham, a former head of science, and Whitefriars science lead Hannah Taylor have worked together to offer a term of after-school clubs.

Students were able to work towards a Super Star level, which involves eight hours of practical science while investigating a range of topics.

Following that, they can choose to continue all the way through to Bronze, Silver and Gold awards at secondary school if they wish.

Science lead Hannah Taylor said: “During this time, the children have been completing eight Super Star activities which involve solving real-world problems.

“This has offered children the opportunity to learn through hands-on challenges by exploring the world around them.

“It has been so lovely to see all the children enjoying their time, so much so that many of them have continued their Crest challenges at home.”

