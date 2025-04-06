A primary school has been buzzing with excitement since some very special visitors arrived – a group of friendly sheep.

Pupils at Whitefriars Church of England Primary Academy in Lynn have had an unforgettable experience meeting, feeding, and caring for their new woolly friends, turning the school into a mini farmyard.

The visit has provided a fantastic hands-on learning opportunity, allowing pupils to get up close with the animals while discovering more about nature, responsibility, and animal care.

Whitefriars youngsters pictured with the visiting sheep. Picture: Paul Tibbs

From stroking their soft fleece to helping with feeding time, the youngsters have embraced every moment with enthusiasm.

“It’s been wonderful to see the pupils so engaged and excited,” Mathew Tuckwood, head teacher at Whitefriars, said.

“They’ve learned so much about looking after animals, and it’s been a joy watching them form connections with the sheep.”

Teacher Tabitha Crowther added: “Bringing the sheep into school has been an amazing experience for the pupils. They’ve loved every minute, and it’s been fantastic to see their confidence grow as they interact with the animals.

“Experiences like this help children develop empathy, responsibility, and a deeper understanding of the world around them.”

The visit has sparked curiosity and conversations about farming, animal welfare, and the importance of caring for living creatures.

Learning about Livestock brought the experience to the school - and it is one the pupils will remember for a long time.

